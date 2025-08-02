NSDL IPO Allotment Soon — Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) was subscribed 41 times on the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 1.

The mainboard issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for more than 144.03 crore shares against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 103.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 34.08 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 7.73 times.