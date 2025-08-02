NSDL IPO Allotment Soon — Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date And More
The Rs 4,011.6-crore NSDL IPO was open for subscription from July 30 to Aug. 1.
The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) was subscribed 41 times on the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 1.
The mainboard issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for more than 144.03 crore shares against 3.51 crore shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 103.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 34.08 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 7.73 times.
The price band for the NSDL IPO was set between Rs 760 and Rs 800 per share. It was a book-building issue of Rs 4,011.6 crore. The IPO comprised entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore shares.
Investors are waiting for the NSDL IPO share allotment status to be finalised, following the end of subscription. NSDL IPO share allotment is expected on Aug. 4.
NSDL is a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII). It is one of the largest security depositories in the world. It primarily facilitates capital market transactions.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE and MUFG Intime India.
How To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as "Equity'.
Choose "National Securities Depository Ltd." from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the "Captcha" for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “National Securities Depository Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
NSDL IPO Listing Date
Following the IPO share allocation, NSDL is expected to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug. 5. Shares of NSDL Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE on Aug. 6.
NSDL IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSDL IPO stood at Rs 118 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 918 apiece at a premium of 14.75% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.