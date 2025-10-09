LG Electronics IPO First In India To Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore-Mark In Subscription

LG Electronics India Ltd. has created history after it became the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in total subscription value.

The three-day public issue has received 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, with the overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.

The record was earlier held by Bajaj Housing Finance which saw bids worth Rs 3.24 lakh crore for its Rs 6,560-crore IPO that opened for subscription in September 2024. Prior to that, it was Coal India which garnered bids worth Rs 2.36 lakh crore, followed by Tata Technologies that drew bids worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

The portion reserve for qualified institutional buyers of the LG Electronics was subscribed 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investor category saw 22.45 times subscription. The retail individual investor segment received 3.55 times bids on its final day. The employee reserved category was subscribed 7.62 times on Thursday.

The IPO only comprises offer for sale of up to 10.18 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.

Through the IPO, the South Korean parent — LG Electronics Inc. — will offload 10.2 crore shares.