Lenskart IPO vs Groww IPO GMP Compared — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

Primary market investors will continue to monitor the ongoing mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, including the Rs 7000+ crore Lenskart Solutions issue, which was launched on Friday. Investors will also look forward to another bumper IPO, that of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), which will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 4.

With these mega IPOs on offer, investors are keeping a close watch on the grey market premiums (GMP) to gauge market sentiment and assess the potential performance of the offerings.

Here's all you need to know about the IPOs of Groww and Lenskart, including the latest grey market trends, issue size, price band, lot size, and important dates.