IPO GMP Today: Groww Vs Lenskart; Which IPO Leads Grey Market Trends? All You Need To Know

Primary market investors are witnessing a high-activity day on Tuesday, November 4, as one major Initial Public Offering (IPO) concludes its bidding and another mega public issue opens for subscription.

The mainboard IPO of Lenskart Solutions Ltd., which launched its public issue on October 31, is concluding its three-day subscription process on Tuesday. Simultaneously, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online investment platform Groww, has launched its mega IPO for public bidding.

With these significant public issues on offer, investors are closely monitoring the Grey Market Premiums (GMPs) to gauge market sentiment and assess the potential listing performance.

Here is a summary of the key details for the IPOs of Groww and Lenskart, including the latest grey market trends, issue size, price band, lot size, and important dates: