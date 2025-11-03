Lenskart Vs Groww IPO: What Should You Bet On? Here's What Verdict From Brokerages Reveal

Two of India’s most talked-about startups, Lenskart and Groww, are hitting the market, and retail investors are spoilt for choice. Both brands are well known: one sells eyewear that’s become a household name, while the other has changed how millions invest online.

For investors, both IPOs tell a story of India’s digital rise — one through tech and finance, the other through retail and lifestyle. Both brands are household names, but when it comes to their IPOs, they are playing in very different leagues.

Lenskart is hitting the market with a much larger issue size of around Rs 7,278 crore and a price band of Rs 382–Rs 402 per share, valuing the company at about Rs 70,000 crore.