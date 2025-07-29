Peyush Bansal Values Lenskart At Over Rs 10,800 Crore Ahead Of IPO — Details Here

Peyush Bansal, Shark Tank judge and founder of eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd., is looking to raise approximately Rs 2,837 crore, based on the most recent secondary market transaction he undertook with various investors.

The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 13.22 crore shares. Based on the July 2025 secondary share transfer price of Rs 52 per share—between Bansal and other investors—the OFS is valued at Rs 688 crore.

The OFS will include a 1.53% stake from existing founders, including Peyush Bansal.