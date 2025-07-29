Lenskart IPO Filing Shows Company Promoter Can't Locate His College Degree

An unusual disclosure has come to light after eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd. filed its draft papers with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 2,150 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday, one of the promoters of the company has failed to furnish his degree certificate and marksheet.

In the 761-page document, Lenskart said that its promoter, Sumeet Kapahi, has been unable to locate his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheet from the University of Delhi. Despite multiple requests to the university, he has not received any response.

Kapahi is the 'Global Head of Sourcing' at Lenskart.

"One of our Promoters, Sumeet Kapahi, who is also the Global Head of Sourcing of our Company, has been unable to trace the copies of his B.Com (Hons.) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi. While he has written multiple emails and a letter to the concerned university requesting a copy of his degree certificate, and has applied for copies of the marksheets on the portal of the university on its website as well, a response from the university is awaited," the company said.

However, the company informed SEBI that "there can be no assurances that the promoter will be able to trace the relevant documents".