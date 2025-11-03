Lenskart IPO Sees Strong Demand Despite Stretched Valuations: Investors Bet On 'Zomato-Like' Growth

Despite a brewing social media storm that is attacking Lenskart Solutions Ltd. for its expensive valuations, the eyewear brand is seeing strong subscription for its Rs 7,000 crore-plus initial public offering on the back of a strong grey market premium and high-growth prospects.

"Institutions are looking at Lenskart the same way they looked at IPOs like Zomato, PB Fintech and Nykaa," said Deven Chokesy, managing director of KRChoksey Shares and Securities. He said that institutional funds have a "natural demand" for including consumer technology companies in their portfolios, and Lenskart, despite valuation concerns, fits well into addressing that demand.

Lenskart has set a price band between Rs 382 and Rs 402, which values the company at nearly Rs 70,000 crore at the upper end. The price band implies a valuation premium, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio near 285 times based on the company’s Rs 297 crore profit in FY25.

"Though the valuation is expensive, the company is getting investors on the basis of strong growth it promises," Chokesy explained. This growth expectation is driven by a promised non-linear increase in client acquisitions and international expansion. Sustaining profit growth to support the valuation remains a key metric for observation, he added.