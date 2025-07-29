Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, SoftBank, Alpha Wave And Kedaara To Sell Stake

SoftBank-backed Lenskart Solutions has filed draft papers for an initial public offering on Monday. The IPO will include fresh issue of up to Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 13.2 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Among the selling shareholders, co-founder Peyush Bansal will sell over 2 crore shares, while other co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi will sell 28.7 lakh shares each.

SoftBank affiliate SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd. will sell 2.6 crore shares, while Kedaara Capital and Alpha Wave Ventures will also offload part of their stakes.

Currently, promoters hold around 20% stake in the firm, while public shareholders have nearly 80% stake, on a fully diluted basis.

Peyush and Neha Bansal currently hold over 18% stake, while SVF II Lightbulb holds 15.04%.