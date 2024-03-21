Krystal Integrated Services Shares Debut At 11% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. listed at Rs 795 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 11.19% over their IPO price of Rs 715 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 785, a 9.79% premium.

The Rs 300.1 crore IPO was subscribed 13.21 times on the third and final day. The public offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer-for-sale by the promoters. The price band was fixed at Rs 680-715 per share.

Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter, Prasad Minesh Lad, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and his family, Krystal Family Holdings, has come down to close to 70%. Inga Ventures Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, participated in the listing of the company at the BSE International Convention Hall.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of its debt of Rs 187 crore, funding working capital requirements of Rs 100 crore and capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery for Rs 10 crore.