Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday to raise up to Rs 300.1 crore.
The public issue was subscribed to 0.36 times on day 1. The price band is fixed at Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Monday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer for sale by the promoters. It has a minimum application lot size of 20 shares. The company has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.
Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Prasad Minesh Lad and his family, Krystal Family Holdings, will come down to close to 70%. Inga Ventures Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
Issue Details
Issue opens: March 14.
Issue closes: March 18.
Total issue size: Rs 300.1 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 680–715 per share.
Minimum lot size: 20 shares.
Listing: NSE and BSE.
Use Of Proceeds
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of its debt of Rs 187 crore, funding working-capital requirements of Rs 100 crore and capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery for Rs 10 crore.
Business
Krystal is a facilities management services company that began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and later in 2005, entered the facility management segment. The company focuses on healthcare, education, public administration, airports, metro infrastructure and railways. It continues to provide staffing solution, payroll management and private security.
Around 70% of the company's facility management business comes from government agencies or departments, including some of the leading airports.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 0.41 times or 41% as of 10:24 a.m. on Friday.
Institutional investors: 0.33 times or 33%
Non-institutional investors: 0.48 times or 48%.
Retail investors: 0.42 times or 42%.