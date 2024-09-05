IPO-Bound Kross Aims To Cash In On Shift In India's Trucking Industry

A shift of fleet owners from rigid medium and heavy commercial vehicles to the prime movers segment will lead to the next leg of growth for Kross Ltd. as it plans to raise capital to invest in technological upgrades, top executives said.

The company, which is set to launch its Rs 500 crore initial public offering next week, will use Rs 70 crore from the proceeds to acquire new equipment for better technologies to be deployed in trailer axles and suspension, Chairman and MD Sudhir Rai told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "It will also enhance our capacity in forging and foundry to tap new export customers."