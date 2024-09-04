Kross Sets Price Band For Rs 500-Crore IPO Opening Next Week

Kross Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 228 to Rs 240 per share for its initial public offering that will open on Sept. 9 and close on Sept. 11. The company seeks to raise Rs 500 crore from the primary market. The anchor book issue will be open for subscription on Sept. 6.

The Jharkhand-based company's initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth another Rs 250 crore, according to the draft IPO papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Promoters Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai will offload shares worth Rs 168 crore and Rs 82 crore, respectively, through the OFS route.

Of the IPO proceeds, Rs 70 crore will be used for the purchase of machinery and equipment and Rs 30 crore for working capital requirement. Further, Rs 90 crore will be used for repaying debt, while the remaining funds will be kept for general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital will be the merchant bankers for the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.