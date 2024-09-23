KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens On Sept 25: Here's What The GMP Indicates

The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd., which will open for subscription on Sept. 25, is likely to receive a strong response from investors, as per the grey market premium (GMP) trends.

The GMP on the stock climbed to Rs 240 as of 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Investor Gain reported. This indicates that the estimated listing price, which is the sum of GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band, is Rs 460.

If the shares list at Rs 460, it would mark a premium of 109% as against the upper IPO price of Rs 220. However, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.



The subscription window will be open for investors from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. The IPO price band is the range of Rs 209-Rs 220 per share. The bidding round for anchor investors will open on Sept. 24.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 65 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples thereof, according to the company.