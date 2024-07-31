Kizi Apparels IPO: Day 2 Subscription Status

The SME IPO will be priced at a fixed price of Rs 21 per share. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 1,26,000 for a lot size of 6,000 shares, while High-worth individuals need to apply for a minimum of 12,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,52,000.

The IPO will close on August 1. The IPO allotment results are expected to be finalised on Friday, August 2 with the listing scheduled on BSE SME for Tuesday, August 6.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar. Beeline Broking is appointed as the market maker for the issue.

As per the IPO's red herring prospectus, 50% of the net issue has been reserved for retail investors.