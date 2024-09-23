Kalana Ispat IPO GMP Today And Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalana Ispat Ltd. opened for bidding on September 19 and will close on September 23.

The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 32.59 crore. The issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of 49.38 lakh shares. The SME issue was subscribed 0.79 times on Day 1 and 4.50 times on Day 2.

Here's all you need to know about the Kalana Ispat IPO.