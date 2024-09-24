How To Check Kalana Ispat IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

IPO The Kalana Ispat IPO, which opened for subscription on September 19, closed on September 23. By the end of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 59.92 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 40.69 times, while retail investors subscribed a significant 74.54 times.

Kalana Ispat IPO is a fixed-price issue, aiming to raise Rs 32.59 crore through the sale of 49.38 lakh fresh shares at Rs 66 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 132,000 for 2000 shares. The minimum investment for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is Rs 264,000 for 2 lots (4000 shares).

The allotment for Kalana Ispat IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 24, with a tentative listing date on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 26.

Investors who bid for the SME issue can check the IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services.