How To Check Kalana Ispat IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today
The allotment for Kalana Ispat IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 24, with a tentative listing date on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 26.
IPO The Kalana Ispat IPO, which opened for subscription on September 19, closed on September 23. By the end of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 59.92 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 40.69 times, while retail investors subscribed a significant 74.54 times.
Kalana Ispat IPO is a fixed-price issue, aiming to raise Rs 32.59 crore through the sale of 49.38 lakh fresh shares at Rs 66 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 132,000 for 2000 shares. The minimum investment for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is Rs 264,000 for 2 lots (4000 shares).
The allotment for Kalana Ispat IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 24, with a tentative listing date on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 26.
Investors who bid for the SME issue can check the IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services.
Steps to check Kalana Ispat IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on Skyline Financial Services here.
Choose "Kalana Ispat Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, CAF number or DPID/Client ID to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information based on your selection above.
Click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
Kalana Ispat Limited IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Kalana Ispat Limited IPO is Rs 0 as of 6:03 a.m. on September 23, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 66 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Kalana Ispat IPO Details
The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 66 per share. The retail investors can apply for a minimum single lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,32,000. For high net worth individuals (HNIs) the minimum investment is 2 lots or 4,000 shares, totaling Rs 2,64,000.
Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. is the registrar of the Kalana Ispat IPO, while Jawa Capital Services Private Ltd. is the acting as the book running lead manager of the Kalana Ispat IPO.
The market maker of the IPO for Kalana Ispat IPO is Aftertrade Broking.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 49,38,000 shares offered - 47.49% is reserved for Non-institutional investors, 47.49% for retail investors and 5.02% is reserved as market maker portion.
The allotment status for Kalana Ispat IPO is expected to be finalised on September 24. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on September 25. Kalana Ispat IPO listing has been tentatively scheduled on September 26. The stock will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
About Kalana Ispat Limited
Kalana Ispat Limited, founded in October 2012, is a company that manufactures M.S. Billets and Alloy Steel Billets in various grades. The company operates in two main areas: selling products and offering services. Their manufacturing plant, certified by international quality standards (ISO 2830:2012), has an annual production capacity of 38,000 metric tonnes. Kalana Ispat's strengths include a business model focused on innovation, steady profitable growth, experienced promoters, and strong relationships with customers. As of September 2024, they employ three key management personnel and 15 staff members, with additional temporary workers hired as needed.