Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited will be finalised on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO which closed on January 11 was subscribed 38.53 times on the final day of subscription. Institutional investors subscribed 44.13 times, non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 36.48 times and 26.17 times, respectively whereas employees subscription stood at 12.47 times. The IPO is worth Rs 1,000 crore, offering 3.02 crore shares at a price between Rs 315 and Rs 331 per share
Investors can check the allotment status for Jyoti CNC Automation IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE official website.
How to check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name 'Jyoti CNC Automation Limited' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Allotment Status on BSE website
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Jyoti CNC Automation Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Listing Date
Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation IPO will list on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 9
IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 11
Basis of Allotment: Friday, January 12
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 15
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 16
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 30,211,480 shares (aggregating up to Rs 1,000 cr)
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Price band: Rs 315 to Rs 331 per share
Lot size: 45 Shares