Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO which closed on January 11 was subscribed 38.53 times on the final day of subscription. Institutional investors subscribed 44.13 times, non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 36.48 times and 26.17 times, respectively whereas employees subscription stood at 12.47 times. The IPO is worth Rs 1,000 crore, offering 3.02 crore shares at a price between Rs 315 and Rs 331 per share

The allotment for the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO will be finalised on Friday, January 12, 2024.