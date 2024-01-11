Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.92 times on day two. It launched its IPO on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via a fresh issue.

The IPO was fully subscribed within 2.5 hours on the first day, led by demand from retail investors and employees.

The price band is fixed at Rs 315–331 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Thursday.

Of the total issue size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.