JNK India IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
JNK India Ltd. launched its three-day initial public offering to raise up to Rs 649.5 crore. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share. Anchor investors had started bid on April 22, 2024.
Mascot Capital, Goutam Rampelli, Milind Joshi, and JNK Global Co. will all offload equity shares as part of the OFS.
IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The company's shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.
JNK India on Monday has mopped Rs 195 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share-sale opening for subscriptions.
The company has allotted 46.95 lakh equity share to 19 funds at Rs 415 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Issue Details
Issue opens: April 23
Issue closes: April 25
Issue price: Rs 395-415 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 300 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 349.5 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 649.5 crore.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Use of Proceeds
This is how the net proceeds from the issue will be utilised:
Proceeds worth Rs 262.7 crore will be directed towards the working capital requirements to bid and execute projects.
Rest of the proceeds to be utilised for other general corporate purposes.
JNK India IPO: All You Need To Know
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 0.05 times or 5% as of 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.02 times or 2%
Retail investors: 0.09 times or 9%
Employee reserved: Zero