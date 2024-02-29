JG Chemicals' Rs 251 Crore IPO To Open On March 5

As part of the OFS, Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt Ltd, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF), Anirudh Jhunjhunwala and Jayanti Commercial Ltd will offload equity shares. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 91 crore will be utilised for investing in JG Chemicals' material subsidiary BDJ Oxides and Rs 35 crore will be used for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.