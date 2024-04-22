JNK India IPO: All You Need To Know

JNK India Ltd. will launch its three-day initial public offering on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 649.5 crore. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share. Anchor investors began bidding on April 22, 2024.

Mascot Capital, Goutam Rampelli, Milind Joshi, and JNK Global Co. will all offload equity shares as part of the OFS.

IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The company's shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.