JG Chemicals Shares Debut At 5.43% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of JG Chemicals Ltd. listed on the NSE on Wednesday at Rs 209 apiece, a discount of 5.43% to its IPO price of Rs 221 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 211, a 4.52% discount to its IPO price.

The Rs 251.2-crore initial public offering was subscribed 27.78 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (32.09 times), followed by retail investors (17.44 times) and non-institutional investors (46.33 times)