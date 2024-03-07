JG Chemicals IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The initial public offering of JG Chemicals Ltd. entered the third and final day on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 6.40 times on its second day, mainly led by retail participation.

The company launched its three-day initial public offering to raise up to Rs 251.2 crore.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 86.2 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 210–221 per share.

The zinc oxide manufacturer collected over Rs 75 crore from anchor investors a day before its IPO. The company allotted 34.09 lakh shares to four funds at Rs 221 apiece.

As part of the OFS, Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt., Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF), Anirudh Jhunjhunwala and Jayanti Commercial Ltd. will offload equity shares.

Centrum Capital Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Keynote Financial Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.