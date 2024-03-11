JG Chemicals IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today; How To Check IPO Allotment Status?
JG Chemicals IPO was subscribed 27.78 times on the last day of subscription which concluded on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription for JG Chemicals IPO, the total subscription reached 27.78 times, with institutional investors subscribing 32.09 times, non-institutional investors 46.33 times and retail investors 17.44 times.
The IPO was set to raise Rs 251.2 crore and consisted of a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares (Rs 165.00 crore) and an offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares (Rs 86.2 crore).
The price band for JG Chemicals IPO was between Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share, with a minimum lot size for an application set at 67 shares.
The allotment for JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.
Investors can check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
How to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KfinTech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "JG Chemicals Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Visit the official BSE website here: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "JG Chemicals Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
JG Chemicals IPO Listing Date
The shares of JG Chemicals Limited are set to be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, March 13.
JG Chemicals IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 5
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 7
Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 11
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 12
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 12
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 13
-
*Some are tentative dates
About JG Chemicals Limited
JG Chemicals is the largest zinc oxide manufacturer in terms of production and revenue, with a 30% market share. The company sells over 80 grades of zinc oxide and is among the top 10 manufacturers of zinc oxide globally. The company's products cater to a wide spectrum of industrial applications, including rubber, ceramics, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, electronics and batteries, agrochemicals and fertilisers, and specialty chemicals.