JG Chemicals IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today; How To Check IPO Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription for JG Chemicals IPO, the total subscription reached 27.78 times, with institutional investors subscribing 32.09 times, non-institutional investors 46.33 times and retail investors 17.44 times.

The IPO was set to raise Rs 251.2 crore and consisted of a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares (Rs 165.00 crore) and an offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares (Rs 86.2 crore).

The price band for JG Chemicals IPO was between Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share, with a minimum lot size for an application set at 67 shares.

The allotment for JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.