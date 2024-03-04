JG Chemicals IPO: All You Need To Know

JG Chemicals Ltd. will launch its three-day initial public offering on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 251.2 crore.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 86.19 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on March 4.

As part of the OFS, Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt., Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF), Anirudh Jhunjhunwala and Jayanti Commercial Ltd. will offload equity shares.

Centrum Capital Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., and Keynote Financial Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The company's shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.