Is JG Chemicals IPO Allotment Today?

NDTV ProfitIPOsIs JG Chemicals IPO Allotment Today?
JG Chemicals IPO was subscribed 27.78 times on the last day of the IPO subscription which concluded on Thursday, March 7.

08 Mar 2024, 11:36 AM IST
On the last day of subscription for JG Chemicals IPO, the total subscription reached 27.78 times, with institutional investors subscribing 32.09 times, non-institutional investors 46.33 times and retail investors 17.44 times.

Following the T+3 listing rule coming into effect from December 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last bidding date. However since today is a market holiday, the allotment for JG Chemicals IPO will not be announced today. The allotment for JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024

JG Chemcials Subscription Status

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 27.78 times as of 7 PM on Thursday.

  • Institutional investors: 32.09 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 46.33 times

  • Retail investors: 17.44 times.

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 6.40 times as of 5.00 PM on Wednesday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.45 times or 45%

  • Non-institutional investors: 9.64 times

  • Retail investors: 8.32 times.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 2.46 times as of 5 PM on Tuesday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.02 times or 2%

  • Non-institutional investors: 2.90 times

  • Retail investors: 3.63 times.

Investors will be able to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on the official webiste of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and BSE website.

JG Chemicals IPO Timeline (Tentative Date)

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 5

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 7

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 11

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 12

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 12

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, March 13

About JG Chemicals Limited

JG Chemicals Limited, founded in 1975, is a zinc oxide manufacturer with over 80 grades. They serve various industries like ceramics, paints, electronics, and more. The company is ISO-certified and has a significant international presence operating from three facilities in Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh.

