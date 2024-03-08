Is JG Chemicals IPO Allotment Today?
JG Chemicals IPO was subscribed 27.78 times on the last day of the IPO subscription which concluded on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription for JG Chemicals IPO, the total subscription reached 27.78 times, with institutional investors subscribing 32.09 times, non-institutional investors 46.33 times and retail investors 17.44 times.
Following the T+3 listing rule coming into effect from December 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last bidding date. However since today is a market holiday, the allotment for JG Chemicals IPO will not be announced today. The allotment for JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024
JG Chemcials Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 27.78 times as of 7 PM on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 32.09 times
Non-institutional investors: 46.33 times
Retail investors: 17.44 times.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO was subscribed 6.40 times as of 5.00 PM on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.45 times or 45%
Non-institutional investors: 9.64 times
Retail investors: 8.32 times.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 2.46 times as of 5 PM on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 0.02 times or 2%
Non-institutional investors: 2.90 times
Retail investors: 3.63 times.
Investors will be able to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on the official webiste of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and BSE website.
JG Chemicals IPO Timeline (Tentative Date)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 5
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 7
Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 11
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 12
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 12
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 13
About JG Chemicals Limited
JG Chemicals Limited, founded in 1975, is a zinc oxide manufacturer with over 80 grades. They serve various industries like ceramics, paints, electronics, and more. The company is ISO-certified and has a significant international presence operating from three facilities in Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh.