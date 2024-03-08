Is JG Chemicals IPO Allotment Today?

On the last day of subscription for JG Chemicals IPO, the total subscription reached 27.78 times, with institutional investors subscribing 32.09 times, non-institutional investors 46.33 times and retail investors 17.44 times.

Following the T+3 listing rule coming into effect from December 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last bidding date. However since today is a market holiday, the allotment for JG Chemicals IPO will not be announced today. The allotment for JG Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024