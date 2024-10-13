IPOs This Week: Hyundai Motor India To Enter Primary Market, Two SMEs Offers In Pipeline

The primary market is gearing up for its biggest IPO yet as Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is set to launch an offering next week, aiming to raise over Rs 27,000 crore. This marks the largest IPO in India’s history, surpassing Life Insurance Corporation of India's Rs 21,000-crore issue in 2022, and the biggest global IPO of 2024 so far. Hyundai will be the first automaker to list in India in over two decades.

IPO Dates : Oct. 15–17, 2024

Price Band : Rs 1,865−1,960 per share

Total Issue Size : Rs 27,870 crore (Offer for Sale: 14.2 crore shares)

Minimum Lot Size: 7 shares