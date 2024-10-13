IPOs This Week: Hyundai Motor India To Enter Primary Market, Two SMEs Offers In Pipeline
Hyundai Motor India IPO will be biggest seen in the country so far, surpassing the Rs 21,000-crore IPO by Life Insurance Corporation of India in 2022.
The primary market is gearing up for its biggest IPO yet as Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is set to launch an offering next week, aiming to raise over Rs 27,000 crore. This marks the largest IPO in India’s history, surpassing Life Insurance Corporation of India's Rs 21,000-crore issue in 2022, and the biggest global IPO of 2024 so far. Hyundai will be the first automaker to list in India in over two decades.
IPO Dates: Oct. 15–17, 2024
Price Band: Rs 1,865−1,960 per share
Total Issue Size: Rs 27,870 crore (Offer for Sale: 14.2 crore shares)
Minimum Lot Size: 7 shares
The proceeds will go entirely to selling promoter Hyundai Motor Company, as the IPO is an entirely offer for sale play, meaning Hyundai Motor India will not receive any direct funds from the issue.
Upcoming SME IPOs This Week
In addition to Hyundai, two SME IPOs will also open for subscription:
Lakshya Powertech IPO
Dates: Oct. 16–18, 2024
Price Band: Rs 171 to Rs 180 per share
Total Issue Size: Rs 49.91 crore (Fresh issue of 27.73 lakh shares)
Minimum Lot Size: 800 shares (Rs 1,44,000 for retail investors)
Lakshya Powertech, providing EPC services for power generation and the oil & gas sector, will use the funds for debt repayment, working capital, and general corporate purposes. They currently have orders worth Rs 265+ crore.
Freshara Agro Exports IPO
Dates: October 17–21, 2024
Price Band: Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share
Total Issue Size: Rs 75.39 crore (Fresh issue of 64.99 lakh shares)
Minimum Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Rs 1,39,200 for retail investors)
Freshara Agro specialises in exporting preserved gherkins and pickled goods. The company plans to utilise the funds for capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.