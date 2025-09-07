IPO Tracker: Urban Company IPO Among Three Mainboard Issues; Six SME Offers To Hit D-Street This Week

Urban Company's initial public offering will soon open for subscription on Sept 10. The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 98 to Rs 103. The IPO will conclude on Sept. 12. The mobile app-based beauty and home services platform is aiming to roll-out its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering on Sept. 10.

Dev Accelerator Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Sep. 10 and has set the price band at Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share for its upcoming Rs 143-crore initial public offering. The company operates in flexible office spaces industry.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. its initial public will also launch its offering on Sep. 10 and has set the price band at Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share for its upcoming Rs 400.95-crore initial public offering.