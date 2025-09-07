IPO Tracker: Urban Company IPO Among Three Mainboard Issues; Six SME Offers To Hit D-Street This Week
IPO Tracker: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd., Dev Accelerator Ltd., and Urban Co. will open for bidding in the mainboard segment.
India's primary market is abuzz with activity this week, with three mainboard IPOs and six in the SME segments. Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd., Dev Accelerator Ltd., and Urban Co. will open for bidding in the mainboard segment.
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Ltd., Karbonsteel Engineering Ltd., Krupalu Metals Ltd., Taurian MPS Ltd., Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd. and Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. will sell shares in the SME segment.
IPO Calendar This Week
Urban Company's initial public offering will soon open for subscription on Sept 10. The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 98 to Rs 103. The IPO will conclude on Sept. 12. The mobile app-based beauty and home services platform is aiming to roll-out its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering on Sept. 10.
Dev Accelerator Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Sep. 10 and has set the price band at Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share for its upcoming Rs 143-crore initial public offering. The company operates in flexible office spaces industry.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. its initial public will also launch its offering on Sep. 10 and has set the price band at Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share for its upcoming Rs 400.95-crore initial public offering.
New Listings
Amanta Healthcare Ltd. will list on Sept. 9, on the mainboard front. Five SME companies — Rachit Prints Ltd., Goel Construction Co., Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd., Vigor Plast India Ltd., and Sharvaya Metals Ltd. — are also set to list this week.
IPO Pipeline
The Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the initial public offering plans of 13 companies including boAt's parent company, Imagine Marketing Ltd., and Juniper Green Energy Ltd. Wearables brand boAt's parent company filed draft papers for an IPO through a confidential pre-filing route in April, a second attempt to go public.
Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. The company's IPO plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via a fresh issue.
Leap India Ltd. has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 2,400 crore from the primary market. Its initial offer comprises of both the fresh issue and offer for sale.