Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. saw strong demand on the final day of bidding on Monday. The BSE SME issue saw an overall subscription of 281.04 times, with bids for 1,30,82,50,000 shares, compared to 46,55,000 shares on offer.

The retail portion of the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO was booked 331.48 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was oversubscribed nearly 259.42 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 214.65 times.

The Airfloa Rail Technology IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 91.1 crore. The SME issue consisted entirely of fresh issuance of 65 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per share.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. is the lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. is the market maker.

Following the robust subscription, the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be initiated the next day, on Sept. 17. The company is also expected to transfer shares to the Demat accounts of allottees the same day.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Sept. 18. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME platform.