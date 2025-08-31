IPO Tracker: Amanta Healthcare, Six SME Offers To Hit Dalal Street This Week
One mainboard IPO—Amanta Healthcare Ltd., will open for bidding next week.
India's primary market is set for subdued activity this week, with only one mainboard IPO and six in the SME segments. Amanta Healthcare Ltd. will open for bidding.
Sharvaya Metals Ltd., Rachit Prints Ltd., Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd., Goel Construction Co. Ltd., Austere Systems Ltd. and Vigor Plast India Ltd. will sell shares in the SME segment.
IPO Calendar This Week
Medical devices and sterile liquid products manufacturer Amanta Healthcare will offer shares in the range of Rs 120-126 per share for the upcoming initial public offering next week. The mainboard IPO is a book build issue of Rs 126 crore with a complete fresh issue of 1 crore shares.
The lot size for an application is 119 and the minimum amount of investment required by an retail is Rs 14,994. Amanta Healthcare IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 9, 2025.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Gujarat.
New Listing
Anlon Healthcare Ltd. and Vikran Engineering Ltd. will list on Sept. 3. The IPOs were open between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.
Six SME companies — Oval Projects Engineering Ltd., Sugs Lloyd Ltd., Snehaa Organics Ltd., Current Infraprojects Ltd., Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd., and Abril Paper Tech Ltd. — are also set to list next week.
IPO Pipeline
Ardee Engineering Ltd. received SEBI approval last week to raise funds via an initial public offering. The IPO will include a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 80 crore by promoter selling shareholders, as per the draft offer documents.
The Hyderabad-based company is an integrated design, engineering and manufacturing company having three primary business lines — pre-engineered buildings, material handling systems and engineering services.
Stock broking platform Groww's confidential filing for an initial public offering has been greenlit by the SEBI, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit. The public offer is likely to be worth up to $1 billion, which will end up valuing the company at around $7 billion, the abovementioned people added.
As per the latest SEBI filing, a total of 69 companies have applied for an IPO that are under review. These include CICI Prudential Asset Management Co., Meesho Ltd., Pine Labs Ltd. and Urban Co.