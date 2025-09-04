Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And More

The share allotment status for Amanta Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on September 4. The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. witnessed a strong demand across investor categories on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 82.61 times. Amanta Healthcare IPO attracted bids for 57,82,80,738 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer.

The Rs 126-crore IPO was open for subscription from September 1 to September 3.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 35.86 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 209.42 times. Retail investors booked their quota nearly 55 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 120 and Rs 126 per share. Amanta Healthcare IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 126 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore shares.

Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company with specialisation in sterile liquid formulations. The company has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.