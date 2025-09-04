Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And More
Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Status: Investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
The share allotment status for Amanta Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on September 4. The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. witnessed a strong demand across investor categories on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 82.61 times. Amanta Healthcare IPO attracted bids for 57,82,80,738 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer.
The Rs 126-crore IPO was open for subscription from September 1 to September 3.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 35.86 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 209.42 times. Retail investors booked their quota nearly 55 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 120 and Rs 126 per share. Amanta Healthcare IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 126 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore shares.
Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company with specialisation in sterile liquid formulations. The company has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.
Steps To Check Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Amanta Healthcare Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose the company symbol "ÄMANTA" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “Amanta Healthcare Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Amanta Healthcare Ltd. shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 9.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 8. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Amanta Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 8.5 as of 9:00 a.m. on September 4. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 134.5 per share at a premium of 6.75% over the upper limit of the issue price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.