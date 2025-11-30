IPO Tracker: Meesho, Aequs Among 11 IPOs Making D-Street Debut This Week

Meesho, backed by soft bank, is the most standout IPO in the roster this week with close to 49 crore shares aggregating up to an issue size of Rs 5,421.20 crore. The IPO will open on Dec. 3 and close on Dec. 5.

The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares aggregating to Rs 4,250.00 crore and offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,171.20 crore. It has a lot size of 135 shares.

Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 105- Rs 111 per share, according to the company statement. The tentative allotment and listing dates for the IPO are Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 respectively.

The company will use Rs 1,390 crore from the proceeds to invest for cloud infrastructure, in Meesho Technologies Pvt. Ltd its subsidiary, while Rs 480 crore will be used form payment of salaries of existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams. The company will also use Rs 1,020 crore for expenditure towards marketing and brand initiatives in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd.