Aequs IPO Opens Next Week: Check Dates, Fresh Issue Size, Price Band, Other Details

Aequs Ltd.'s initial public offering will hit Dalal Street in the first week of December. The company submitted its red herring prospectus with the market regulator SEBI on Thursday.

The IPO will open for bidding on Dec. 3 and close on Dec. 5. It contains a fresh issue worth up to Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale of over 2 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 apiece.

The price band and minimum lot size details of Aequs IPO will be disclosed via a public advertisement on Friday.

The company will seek investments from large institutions via the pre-IPO anchor round on Dec. 2.

Melligeri Private Family Foundation is the only promoter of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale. The other investors selling stake include domestic private equity firm Amicus Capital and Ravindra Mariwala.

Aequs will list on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10.