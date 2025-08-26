IPO GMP Today: Vikran Engineering Vs Anlon Healthcare; Check What Grey Market Premium Suggests
Investors can expect an estimated gain of up to 19% when the shares list on the stock market next week.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd. opened for subscription today, Aug. 26. The mainboard IPOs will remain open for bidding until Aug. 29.
The basis of allotment for these issues will be finalised on Monday, Sept. 1.
Following the finalisation of the share allotment status, shares of both companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 3.
With the first day of bidding now underway, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPOs of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd.
ALSO READ
Anondita Medicare IPO vs Classic Electrodes IPO: Latest GMP, Subscription Status And Other Key Details
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Vikran Engineering IPO stood at Rs 18 per share as of 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 26. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 97 apiece, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 115 per share. This implies an expected listing gain of about 18.56% per share.
The IPO was overall booked 1.61 times till 2:24 p.m. on the first day, as per the NSE data. The mainboard issue received bids for 9,47,18,076 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer.
Vikran Engineering IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 772 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 53 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 51 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share. The lot size is 148 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,356 for retail investors. For non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (2,072 shares) for sNIIs, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,00,984, and 70 lots (10,360 shares) for bNIIs, aggregating to Rs 10,04,920.
Vikran Engineering Ltd., founded in 2008, is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its portfolio includes projects in underground water distribution, surface water extraction, overhead tanks and distribution networks.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 5 as of 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 26. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 91, the stock is projected to be listed at Rs 96 apiece. This translates into an expected listing gain of about 5.49% per share.
The IPO was booked 0.76 times till 2:27 p.m. on the opening day, as per the NSE data. The public offer attracted bids for 1,01,15,192 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.
Anlon Healthcare IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 121.03 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares. The price band is set between Rs 86 and Rs 91 per share, with a lot size of 164 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment works out to Rs 14,104, while sNIIs and bNIIs can apply in lots of 2,296 shares (Rs 2,08,936) and 11,152 shares (Rs 10,14,832), respectively.
Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare Ltd. operates in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, specialising in the production of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These products serve as components for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care items and animal health products.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP Data as per InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.