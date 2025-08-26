⁠IPO GMP Today: Vikran Engineering Vs Anlon Healthcare; Check What Grey Market Premium Suggests

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd. opened for subscription today, Aug. 26. The mainboard IPOs will remain open for bidding until Aug. 29.

The basis of allotment for these issues will be finalised on Monday, Sept. 1.

Following the finalisation of the share allotment status, shares of both companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 3.

With the first day of bidding now underway, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPOs of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd.