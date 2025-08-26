Anondita Medicare IPO vs Classic Electrodes IPO: Latest GMP, Subscription Status And Other Key Details

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Anondita Medicare IPO stood at Rs 70 as of 12:54 p.m. on Aug. 26. It indicates a listing price of Rs 215 apiece at a premium of 48.28% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Sept. 1.

The Anondita Medicare IPO was subscribed 150.45 times as of 1:30 p.m. on the third and final day of bidding on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The Anondita Medicare IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 69.50 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 137 and Rs 145 per share.

Anondita Medicare is a manufacturer of condoms and produces over 56 crore condoms annually.