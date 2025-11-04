IPO GMP Today: Studds Accessories Vs Orkla India — GMP Gains Ahead Of Listing

The primary market will see the debut of two mainboard IPOs this week: Studds Accessories and Orkla India.

Ahead of their listing this week, the grey market premium (GMP) for both IPOs indicates a favorable listing, with the shares expected to list at a premium over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Here are the latest GMP trends for the mainboard offerings of Studds Accessories and Orkla India on Tuesday, November 4.