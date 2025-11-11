IPO GMP Today: PhysicsWallah Vs Emmvee Photovoltaic Power — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 3 per share, as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 109, the IPO shares are expected to be listed at around Rs 112 apiece. This implies a potential listing gain of around 2.75% per share.

The PhysicsWallah IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,480 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 380 crore.

The price band for the PhysicsWallah IPO has been set between Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share. A lot consists of 137 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 for retail investors.

The PhysicsWallah IPO will remain open for subscription till Nov. 13. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov. 14, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Nov. 17.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

PhysicsWallah is an edtech company that provides test preparation courses for exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC.