IPO GMP Today: PhysicsWallah Vs Emmvee Photovoltaic Power — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
Shares of both companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of PhysicsWallah Ltd. and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. will open for subscription on Tuesday. Before bidding begins, here’s what the current grey market premium (GMP) suggests about the two mainboard issues.
PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 3 per share, as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 109, the IPO shares are expected to be listed at around Rs 112 apiece. This implies a potential listing gain of around 2.75% per share.
The PhysicsWallah IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,480 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 380 crore.
The price band for the PhysicsWallah IPO has been set between Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share. A lot consists of 137 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 for retail investors.
The PhysicsWallah IPO will remain open for subscription till Nov. 13. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov. 14, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Nov. 17.
Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
PhysicsWallah is an edtech company that provides test preparation courses for exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO stood at Rs 20 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 237 per share at a potential premium of 9.22% compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 217 per share.
The Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 2,900 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,143.86 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 3.48 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 756.14 crore.
The price band for the Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO has been fixed between Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share. The lot size comprises 69 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,973 for retail investors.
Subscription period for the Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO will end on Nov. 13. The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 14. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to demat accounts on Nov. 17.
The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. was incorporated in March 2007. It manufactures solar PV modules and solar cells.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.