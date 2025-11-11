PhysicsWallah IPO Opens Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Other Key Details

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, on Tuesday, November 11.

The company will raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake in PhysicsWallah.

Mutual funds secured more than half the allocation of PhysicsWallah Ltd. shares in the pre-IPO anchor round on Monday. A total of 14 mutual funds subscribed through 35 schemes, representing 55% of the anchor allocation. They include ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Kotak Mutual Fund.

Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, and PineBridge Investments LLC were the marquee foreign investors in the pre-IPO fundraise.

Founded in 2016, PhysicsWallah is an Indian ed-tech company that provides educational courses at affordable rates. It started as a YouTube channel and is now an Indian ed-tech company that offers affordable and comprehensive educational courses primarily for competitive examinations and professional upskilling.

Here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about PhysicsWallah IPO ahead of the launch.