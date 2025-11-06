IPO GMP Today: Groww vs Lenskart; Which IPO Is Ruling The Grey Market Trends?

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. and Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) have drawn considerable interest among investors and market watchers. Dalal Street is witnessing a fight for investors' money in these two high-profile IPOs, together aiming to raise nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

While the mega issue of Lenskart concluded its subscription on Tuesday, the big-ticket IPO of Groww remains active this week. The subscription period for Groww IPO will conclude on Friday.

The grey market trends for both IPOs have been topping the 'Business & Finance' trending charts this week. Investors are closely monitoring the Grey Market Premiums (GMPs) to gauge market sentiment and assess the potential listing performance.

Here is a summary of the key details for the IPOs of Groww and Lenskart, including a comparison of their grey market premiums to see which IPO will lead to higher listing gains when thier shares debut on the stock market next week.