How To Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status — GMP Declines Ahead Of Listing

The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 28.26 times on its third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.

Non-institutional investors subscribed 18.23 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 40.35 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 7.54 times.

The IPO of Lenskart Solutions was fully subscribed on Day 1. The IPO was subscribed over 2 times on Monday before closing at 28 times on its final day.

The IPO of the technology-focused eyewear company was a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.

The allotment for the Lenskart Solutions IPO will be finalised on Thursday, November 6, and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 10.

Investors can check the Lenskart IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.