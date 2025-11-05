How To Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status — GMP Declines Ahead Of Listing
The grey market premium of Lenskart Solutions IPO was Rs 45 on November 6, implying a 11.19% gain over the IPO price.
The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 28.26 times on its third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.
Non-institutional investors subscribed 18.23 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 40.35 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 7.54 times.
The IPO of Lenskart Solutions was fully subscribed on Day 1. The IPO was subscribed over 2 times on Monday before closing at 28 times on its final day.
The IPO of the technology-focused eyewear company was a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.
The allotment for the Lenskart Solutions IPO will be finalised on Thursday, November 6, and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 10.
Investors can check the Lenskart IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How To Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on MUFG Intime India Pvt. website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Lenskart Solutions Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Lenskart Solutions Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Select "LENSKART" as the issue symbol.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Lenskart IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Lenskart IPO stood at Rs 45 as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. With a price band of Rs 402, the estimated listing price for the IPO stands at Rs 447 per share, reflecting an expected gain of 11.19% per share.
The latest GMP shows a decline from October 31, when the GMP stood at Rs 95 per share. The highest ever GMP recorded for the Lenskart IPO was Rs 108 on October 27.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
About Lenskart Solutions
Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.
With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.