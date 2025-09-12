IPO GMP In Focus Today: Urban Company vs Shringar House Of Mangalsutra vs Dev Accelerator

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will close for subscription today, September 12. The mainboard issues have witnessed a strong demand from investors, with over 10x subscription on Day 2.

As subscriptions for these three IPOs conclude today, the grey market premium (GMP) is in focus among the grey market traders and investors. The grey market premium for Urban Company has been more in the news after the GMP soared yesterday. Similarly, the GMP for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO has also shows gains going into the final day of subscription. The grey market premium for the Dev Accelerator IPO has remained constant despite strong interest from investors, who have booked the issue close to 20 times.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these mainboard issues.