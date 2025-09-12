Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Enters Final Day — GMP Indicates Large Premium

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day of bidding on Friday. The issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after its launch on Wednesday. On its second day, the IPO was overbooked 8.24 times the offer.

The demand has so far been led by non-institutional investors. The portion for institutional buyers is yet to be fully subscribed.

The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 400.95 crore. It consists of only a fresh issuance of 2.43 crore shares, with no offer for sale component.

The price band for the Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO has been set at Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Sept. 15. Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 17.