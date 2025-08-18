Gem Aromatics Raises Rs 135 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Gem Aromatics Ltd. raised Rs 135.4 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of the launch of its initial public offering. The company allotted 4.16 lakh shares at Rs 325 apiece to 14 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing.

The investors include Nippon India Equity Opportunities Aif-Scheme 7, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. Ltd., Societe Generale-ODI and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I Ltd.

Nippon India Equity Opportunities Aif netted 22.16% of the allocation, while Sageone-Flagship Growth 2 Fund and Nuvama Multi Asset Strategy Return Fund secured 7.39% stake each.

No domestic mutual fund participated in the pre-IPO fundraising round.