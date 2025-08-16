Gem Aromatics IPO: Issue Price, Price Band, Financials, Business — All You Need To Know
Gem Aromatics IPO includes a fresh issue worth Rs 175 crore and OFS of Rs 276.25 crore.
Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Tuesday and aims to raise up to Rs 451.25 crore through the primary market.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share. The company will raise the approved funds via both fresh issue of shares and offer for sale component, as per the red herring prospectus.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the IPO and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.
Shares of Gem Aromatics will be listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange.
IPO Details
Issue opens: Aug. 19.
Issue closes: Aug. 21.
Issue price: Rs 309-325.
Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 276.25 crore.
Lot size: Minimum 46 shares.
Business
Gem Aromatics is producer of specialty ingredients like essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives in India for over two decades.
The company provides a varied portfolio of products including mother ingredients to its various value-added derivatives. Thier products are found in multiple industries, such as oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness and pain management and personal care.
Gem Aromatics are manufacturers of essential oils and value-added derivatives, focusing on products that are obtained from mint and clove oil.
Use Of Proceeds
Gem Aromatics will use the net proceeds for the pre-payment or repayment of its outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.
Additionally, the funds will also be utilised for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
Gem Aromatics' revenue from operations surged by 11.4% to Rs 503.95 crore in fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 452.45 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its profit soared 6.5% to Rs 53.38 crore for fiscal 2025 from Rs 50.10 crore in the preceding fiscal year.
GMP
The grey market premium of Gem Aromatics is Rs 35 as of 6:58 p.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies shares of the company are estimated to list at Rs 360 apiece, indicating a 10.77% premium to the upper end of the price band, according to the GMP.
It should be noted that GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.