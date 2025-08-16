Gem Aromatics IPO: Issue Price, Price Band, Financials, Business — All You Need To Know

Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Tuesday and aims to raise up to Rs 451.25 crore through the primary market.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share. The company will raise the approved funds via both fresh issue of shares and offer for sale component, as per the red herring prospectus.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the IPO and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Shares of Gem Aromatics will be listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange.