Indegene Ltd IPO: All You Need To Know

Indegene Ltd. launched its three-day initial public offering on Monday to raise up to Rs 1,841.76 crore. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,081.76 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 430-452 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, JPMorgan India Pvt, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Pvt. are the book running lead managers of the IPO. The company's shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.