Indegene Ltd IPO: All You Need To Know
The company plans to raise Rs 1,081.76 crore by selling shares to the public in the price bank of Rs 430-452 apiece from May 6 to May 8.
Indegene Ltd. launched its three-day initial public offering on Monday to raise up to Rs 1,841.76 crore. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,081.76 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 430-452 per share.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, JPMorgan India Pvt, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Pvt. are the book running lead managers of the IPO. The company's shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.
Issue Details
Issue opens: May 6
Issue closes: May 8
Issue price: Rs 430-452 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 760 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 1,081.76 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 1,841.76 crore.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Use of Proceeds
Repayment/prepayment of indebtedness of one of the Material Subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings, Inc
Funding the capital expenditure requirements of the Company and one of the Material Subsidiaries Indegene, Inc.
General corporate purposes and inorganic growth
Business
The company provides digital-led commercialisation services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaint management, and the sales and marketing of their products.
The company's services can be divided into the following categories:
Enterprise Commercial Solutions
Omnichannel Activation
Enterprise Medical Solutions
Enterprise Clinical Solutions and Consulting Services
Key Risks
Business is solely focused on the life sciences industry and may be adversely impacted by factors affecting the life sciences industry, including the growth of the overall life sciences industry, outsourcing and other trends.
The majority of our revenues are derived from our subsidiaries. Any disruptions in the operations of one or more of our subsidiaries may adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.
The life sciences operations industry is highly competitive, and it is difficult to predict future prospects.