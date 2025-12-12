ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Opens On Friday — Check Subscription Details, GMP And More
ICICI Prudential AMC is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes.
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens for subscription on Friday. It is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.
There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter UK-based Prudential Corp.
ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd.
The company is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Anchor Book Raises Rs 3,000 Crore From Temasek, Capital Group, Others
ICICI Prudential AMC Subscription Details
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was subscribed 3% so far on Friday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): nil
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 4%
Retail Individual Investors: 5%
Employee Reserved: nil
Reservation For Shareholders: 6%
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP
ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.'s grey market premium is Rs 153 on Friday, according to Investorsgain website. The GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 2,318 apiece, which means upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC may offer 7.07% additional gains to investors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.