ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Opens On Friday — Check Subscription Details, GMP And More

The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens for subscription on Friday. It is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.

There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter UK-based Prudential Corp.

ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd.

The company is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.