Hyundai Motor India IPO: Post-Listing Gains Capped But Long-Term Growth Intact

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. are likely to see limited upside after the listing of its IPO due to its fully priced issue. However, the stock offers long-term benefits to investors.

The company's IPO will hit the Indian primary market on Oct. 15, making it the first automaker to go public in over two decades. The record-breaking issue size of Rs 27,870 crore surpasses the IPO of Life Insurance Corp. of India's Rs 21,000 crore in 2022.

The entire offer proceeds will go to the promoters, as the issue consists of only an offer-for-sale component. The price band for the IPO of Hyundai Motor Unit was set in Rs 1,865-1,960 per share range. The company will be valued at nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore of market capitalisation at the upper end of the price band.

The grey market premium of Hyundai Motor IPO was Rs 65 as of Oct 14 08:44 a.m. The estimated listing price is Rs 2,025, according to InvestorGain.