HyFun Foods Plans IPO By 2028, Aims For Rs 1,500-Crore Revenue In FY26

When asked about the export to the US market, where the Donald Trump administration has imposed a 50% tariff on India recently, which includes food items as well, they said it would not have a major impact, as HyFun Foods has just entered the US market with only one product.

"So, this is the market where we focus on and one of our popular products, which is Hash Brown Patty; it is with this product that we had entered the US market," he said.