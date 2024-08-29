How To Check Vdeal System IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Vdeal System Limited was subscribed more than 71 times on its third and final day on Thursday, led by demand from retail investors.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 71.38 on Thursday.

Non-institutional investors: 61.46 times.

Retail investors: 76.70 times.

The allotment for the Vdeal System IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors who bid for the issue can check Vdeal System IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar (Cameo Corporate Services) website.