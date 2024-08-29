How To Check Vdeal System IPO Allotment Status
Investors who bid for the issue can check the share allotment status on Cameo Corporate Sevices, the registrar for the SME IPO.
The initial public offering of Vdeal System Limited was subscribed more than 71 times on its third and final day on Thursday, led by demand from retail investors.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 71.38 on Thursday.
Non-institutional investors: 61.46 times.
Retail investors: 76.70 times.
The allotment for the Vdeal System IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors who bid for the issue can check Vdeal System IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar (Cameo Corporate Services) website.
Vdeal System IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services website here.
Click on any one link to check to view the status.
Select "Vdeal Systemx Limited" from the company drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Vdeal System IPO Listing Date
The shares of Vdeal System Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 3.
Vdeal System IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, August 26
IPO Close Date: Thursday, August 29
Basis of Allotment: Friday, August 30
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 2
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 3
About Vdeal System Limited
Vdeal System Limited, founded in December 2009, provides integrated electrical and automation solutions. They specialize in smart control panels and systems like Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) panels, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) panels, and energy management solutions. The company also offers product design, manufacturing, and system integration services, ensuring high quality and safety standards. Vdeal System is ISO 9001:2015 certified, with a manufacturing unit in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, and employs 65 people as of August 2024.
About Vdeal System IPO
The Vdeal System Ltd. IPO was a fixed-price issue that opened for subscription starting on August 27. The SME IPO comprises a total issue size of Rs 18.08 crores, with the entire issue being a fresh allotment of 16.14 lakh shares. The IPO price iwas a fixed at Rs 112 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,34,400. High Net-Worth Individuals were required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, totaling 2,400 shares, which amounts to Rs 2,68,800.
The SME issue was subscribed 4.51 times on Tuesday and 13.31 times on Wednesday.